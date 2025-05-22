Australia’s PMI Composite slips to 50.6; firms cite election drag on demand

Australia’s private sector showed signs of slowing in May, with PMI Composite falling from 51.0 to a 3-month low of 50.6. Manufacturing index held steady at 51.7. But services weakened from 51.0 to 50.5, its lowest level in six months.

According to S&P Global’s Andrew Harker, the sluggishness may be tied in part to election-related uncertainty, which “contributed to slower growth of new orders”. Still, firms remained cautiously optimistic, continuing to hire at a “solid pace”. With the political noise expected to ease, attention will turn to whether demand picks up in the months ahead.

Full Australia PMI flash release here.