ECB accounts: Some members see April rate cut as frontloading a June move

ECB’s April 16–17 meeting accounts revealed unanimous support for the 25 basis point rate cut, the inflation shock was “nearly over”. The cut was not only as a response to improving inflation outlook but also as insurance against mounting downside risks to growth, driven by escalating global trade tensions.

Several members specifically cited recent developments around tariffs as rationale for acting sooner rather than later. In their view, a cut at the April meeting could be seen as “frontloading a possible cut at the June meeting”, helping to anchor sentiment amid elevated market volatility.

Some members noted that the tariff-driven uncertainty did not appear to be translating into inflationary pressure, partly due to Euro’s appreciation role as a “safe-haven currency”. Instead, tariff-related headwinds were increasingly viewed as disinflationary, especially as growth prospects weakened and financial conditions tightened.

A minority on the Council even argued for a more aggressive 50 bps cut, citing a deterioration in the balance of risks since March. These members emphasized that “even in the event of a relatively mild trade conflict, uncertainty was already discouraging consumption and investment.

Full ECB accounts here.