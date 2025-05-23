Fri, May 23, 2025 @ 05:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsNZ retail sales rise 0.8% qoq in Q1, but ex-auto growth modest

NZ retail sales rise 0.8% qoq in Q1, but ex-auto growth modest

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

New Zealand retail sales volumes rose a stronger-than-expected 0.8% qoq in Q1 to NZD 25B, offering a positive surprise relative to market expectations of flat growth.

According to Stats NZ, 10 of the 15 major retail industries saw increased activity, led by a 3.1% jump in motor vehicle and parts retailing and a 3.7% rise in pharmaceutical and other store-based sales. Clothing and accessories also saw a healthy 3.2% gain.

Despite the upbeat headline, underlying momentum appears less robust when excluding the volatile auto sector. Core retail sales rose just 0.4% qoq, sharply missing expectations of a 1.5% qoq rise.

Economic indicators spokesperson Michelle Feyen noted that growth was “modest” and broad-based.

Full NZ retail sales release here

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.