NZ retail sales rise 0.8% qoq in Q1, but ex-auto growth modest

New Zealand retail sales volumes rose a stronger-than-expected 0.8% qoq in Q1 to NZD 25B, offering a positive surprise relative to market expectations of flat growth.

According to Stats NZ, 10 of the 15 major retail industries saw increased activity, led by a 3.1% jump in motor vehicle and parts retailing and a 3.7% rise in pharmaceutical and other store-based sales. Clothing and accessories also saw a healthy 3.2% gain.

Despite the upbeat headline, underlying momentum appears less robust when excluding the volatile auto sector. Core retail sales rose just 0.4% qoq, sharply missing expectations of a 1.5% qoq rise.

Economic indicators spokesperson Michelle Feyen noted that growth was “modest” and broad-based.

