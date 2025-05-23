Sticky inflation persist as Japan’s core CPI climbs to 3.5%

Japan’s inflation pressures remained elevated in April, with the core CPI (excluding fresh food) rising from 3.2% yoy to 3.5% yoy, beating expectations of 3.4% yoy and marking the highest level since January 2023. This keeps core inflation above the BoJ’s 2% target for over three years.

Core-core CPI, which excludes both food and energy, also ticked up from 2.9% yoy to 3.0% yoy, suggesting broader underlying price momentum. Headline CPI held steady at 3.6% yoy.

There were notable upward drivers in inflation. Energy prices surged 9.3% yoy, up from March’s 6.6% yoy. Food prices (excluding fresh items) jumped 7.0% yoy, up from 6.2% yoy. In particular, rice prices soared by 98.4% yoy, a seventh consecutive record high, reflecting persistent supply shortages.

However, services inflation, closely watched by BoJ as a wage-sensitive component, edged slightly lower to 1.3% from 1.4%, tempering some of the hawkish signals.