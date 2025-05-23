Fri, May 23, 2025 @ 09:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK retail sales beat expectations with 1.2% mom growth, strongest annual gain...

UK retail sales beat expectations with 1.2% mom growth, strongest annual gain since 2022

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK retail sales volumes jumped by 1.2% mom in April, significantly above the expected 0.3% mom gain. This marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase, with volumes now at their highest level since July 2022. Food store sales led the rise with a sharp 3.9% rebound, attributed largely to favorable weather conditions, offsetting declines seen in February and March.

On a broader basis, sales volumes grew 1.8% over the three months to April compared to the prior three-month period, the strongest gain since July 2021. Year-on-year, volumes rose 2.6%, the largest increase since March 2022.

Full UK retail sales release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.