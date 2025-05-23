UK retail sales beat expectations with 1.2% mom growth, strongest annual gain since 2022

UK retail sales volumes jumped by 1.2% mom in April, significantly above the expected 0.3% mom gain. This marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase, with volumes now at their highest level since July 2022. Food store sales led the rise with a sharp 3.9% rebound, attributed largely to favorable weather conditions, offsetting declines seen in February and March.

On a broader basis, sales volumes grew 1.8% over the three months to April compared to the prior three-month period, the strongest gain since July 2021. Year-on-year, volumes rose 2.6%, the largest increase since March 2022.

Full UK retail sales release here.