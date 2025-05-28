RBNZ cuts OCR to 3.25%, one member favors holding steady

RBNZ lowered the Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points to 3.25%, in line with market expectations. The decision was not unanimous, passed by a 5-1 vote.

The central bank emphasized that inflation is now within the target band and is “well placed” to respond to both domestic and international developments.

Meeting minutes revealed that some committee members favored holding the rate steady at 3.50%, citing a desire to monitor elevated global uncertainty and potential inflation risks stemming from recent tariff increases.

Maintaining the OCR, they argued, could have helped anchor inflation expectations more firmly around the 2% midpoint.

In its accompanying Monetary Policy Statement, RBNZ revised down its rate path projections slightly. The OCR is now expected to fall to 3.12% by September 2025 (previously 3.23%), and to 2.87% by June 2026 (previously 3.10%).

