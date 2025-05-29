RBNZ’s Hawkesby: OCR in neutral zone, July cut not a done deal

Thu, May 29, 2025 @ 05:32 GMT
RBNZ Governor Christian Hawkesby stold Bloomberg TV today that another rate cut at the July meeting is “not a done deal” and “not something that’s programmed.”

With the OCR at 3.25% after this week’s reduction, it’s now sitting within the estimated neutral range of 2.5% to 3.5%. Hawkesby emphasized the central bank has entered a phase of “considered steps,” guided closely by incoming data rather than a preset easing path.

He acknowledged rising uncertainty, noting that near-term growth headwinds have intensified and both demand and inflation pressures are weaker than they were back in February. He also highlighted the uncertainty surrounding global trade policy, particularly tariff developments, which could play out in various ways.

