Swiss KOF rises to 98.5, but growth outlook remains subdued

Switzerland’s KOF Economic Barometer edged up to 98.5 in May from 97.1, marking a modest improvement in economic sentiment. While the uptick is a positive signal, the barometer remains below its long-term average, suggesting that the broader outlook for the Swiss economy “remains subdued”.

According to the KOF, the manufacturing sector showed notable strength, contributing to the overall improvement. However, indicators tied to foreign demand and private consumption remain under pressure, highlighting the ongoing drag from weak external conditions and cautious domestic spending.

Full Swiss KOF release here.

