ECB’s Panetta signals diminished room for further rate cuts

Italian ECB Governing Council member Fabio Panetta said today that while the central bank has made meaningful progress in easing monetary policy, bringing the deposit rate down from 4% to 2.25%, “the room for further rate cuts has naturally diminished”.

“However, the economic outlook remains weak, and trade tensions could lead to a deterioration,” he added. “It will be essential to maintain a pragmatic and flexible approach, considering liquidity conditions and the signals coming from financial and credit markets.”

Panetta also highlighted the high-stakes nature of ongoing trade talks between the EU and the US, warning that even tensions are likely to have a “significant impact” on the region’s economy.

