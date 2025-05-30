US core PCE inflation cools to 2.5%, income surges

US headline PCE price index rose 0.1% mom in April, in line with expectations, while annual inflation slipped from 2.3% yoy to 2.1% yoy, below the consensus of 2.2%.

Core PCE, Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, also rose 0.1% mom and slowed from 2.6% yoy to 2.5% yoy, matching expectations. The data supports the view that disinflation remains intact, though the pace of moderation remains modest.

At the same time, personal income data surprised to the upside, jumping 0.8% mom or USD 210.1B, well above the expected 0.3% mom. Personal spending rose a more modest 0.2% mom, matching forecasts.

Full US personal income and outlays release here.