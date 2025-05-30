Fri, May 30, 2025 @ 16:03 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS core PCE inflation cools to 2.5%, income surges

US core PCE inflation cools to 2.5%, income surges

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US headline PCE price index rose 0.1% mom in April, in line with expectations, while annual inflation slipped from 2.3% yoy to 2.1% yoy, below the consensus of 2.2%.

Core PCE, Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, also rose 0.1% mom and slowed from 2.6% yoy to 2.5% yoy, matching expectations. The data supports the view that disinflation remains intact, though the pace of moderation remains modest.

At the same time, personal income data surprised to the upside, jumping 0.8% mom or USD 210.1B, well above the expected 0.3% mom. Personal spending rose a more modest 0.2% mom, matching forecasts.

Full US personal income and outlays release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.