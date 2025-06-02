Fed’s Waller: Temporary tariff effects could clear path for “good news” rate cut later this year

In a speech today, Fed Governor Christopher Waller struck signaled his support for “good news” rate cuts later this year, if inflation continues to ease and trade tensions don’t escalate significantly.

In his view, any inflation resulting from tariffs “will not be persistent” and he supports “looking through” these effects when considering policy decisions.

Waller added that the strong labor market and continued disinflation through April give the Fed time to assess the outcome of ongoing trade negotiations before making policy moves.

Should tariffs remain near his “lower scenario” and inflation continue its downward path toward 2%, Waller said he would support so-called “good news” rate cuts, easing driven by a stable economy rather than distress.

Full speech of Fed’s Waller here.