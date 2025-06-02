China’s NBS PMI Manufacturing edges higher to 49.5, second month of contraction

China’s official NBS PMI Manufacturing rose from 49.0 to 49.5 in May, signaling a modest improvement but still marking the second consecutive month of contraction.

The lift was driven by an acceleration in production and more optimistic business sentiment. The production sub-index climbed 0.9 pts to 50.7. New orders index increased from 49.2 to 49.8. New export orders also rebounded from a low base of 44.7 to 47.5, as some firms reported improved trade activity with the US.

Meanwhile, PMI Non-Manufacturing edged slightly lower from 50.4 to 50.3, lifting the PMI Composite to 50.4 from 50.2. Although still in expansion territory, the composite figure is consistent with the sluggish momentum seen over the past year.