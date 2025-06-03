RBA Minutes: 25bps cut chosen for caution and predictability after debating hold and 50bps options

RBA’s May 20 meeting minutes revealed that policymakers weighed three policy options—holding rates, a 25bps cut, or a larger 50bps reduction—before ultimately opting for a modest 25bps cut to 3.85%.

The case for easing hinged on three key factors: sustained progress in bringing inflation back toward target without upside surprises, weakening global conditions and household consumption, and the view that a cut would be the “path of least regret” given the risk distribution.

While members discussed a 50bps reduction after deciding to ease, they found the case for a larger move unconvincing. Australian data at the time showed little evidence that trade-related global uncertainty was materially harming domestic activity. Furthermore, some scenarios might even result in upward pressure on inflation, prompting caution. The Board also assessed that it was “not yet time to move monetary policy to an expansionary stance”.

Ultimately, the Board judged that to move “cautiously and predictably” was more appropriate.

Full RBA minutes here.