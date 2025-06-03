Fed’s Bostic urges patience, in no hurry to adjust rates

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic emphasized a patient approach to monetary policy in light of heightened uncertainty across trade, fiscal, and regulatory fronts. In an essay published today, Bostic noted that the US economy remains “broadly healthy”, with inflation still above target but showing limited response—so far—from rising tariffs. “I am in no hurry to adjust our policy stance,” he wrote.

While macroeconomic indicators remain generally strong, Bostic flagged increasing caution among business leaders. Surveys conducted by the Atlanta Fed point to rising pessimism in the corporate sector, though this shift in sentiment was “not yet visible in hard economic data”.

Bostic acknowledged that tariffs may eventually exert upward pressure on inflation, but reiterated that current readings do not yet reflect such an impact. “We might see upward pressure on prices over the coming weeks”, he added.

Beyond trade, Bostic warned that broader policy shifts, in fiscal and regulatory domains, add to the difficulty of making reliable forecasts. With multiple potential shocks on the horizon, the best course, he argued, is to remain steady and flexible. external risks.

