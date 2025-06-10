ECB’s Villeroy: Favorable 2 and 2 zone is not static

French ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a conference today that ECB is now in a favorable “2 and 2 zone. That means, inflation is forecast at 2% this year, while deposit rate is also at 2%.

Nevertheless, he warned that with current uncertainties, this zone “does not mean a comfortable zone or a static zone”. “We will remain pragmatic and data-driven, and as agile as necessary,” Villeroy added.

Separately, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn warned that as inflation is projected to stay below 2% this year, the central must be mind of “not slipping towards the zero lower bound.”

“We must not grow overconfident — instead we must stay vigilant and monitor the risks in both directions,” Rehn said. “The ECB team must remain alert and ready to act with agility as and if needed.”