US initial jobless claims were unchanged at 248k in the week ended June 7, slightly below expectation of 251k. Four-week moving average of initial claims rose 5k to 240k, highest since August 26, 2023.

Continuing claims rose 54k to 1956k in the week ending May 31, highest sine November 13, 2021. Four-week moving average of continuing claims rose 20k to 1915k, highest since November 27, 2021.

Full US jobless claims release here.