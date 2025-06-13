NZ BNZ manufacturing fall to 47.5, slumps back into contraction

New Zealand’s manufacturing sector slipped sharply back into contraction in May, with the BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index plunging from 53.3 to 47.5. The reading not only marks a decisive reversal from April’s expansion but also sits well below the historical average of 52.5.

Key components of the index showed broad-based weakness: production dropped from 53.0 to 48.7, employment tumbled from 54.6 to 45.7, and new orders fell sharply from 50.8 to 45.3—all signaling deteriorating activity across the sector.

The sharp decline was echoed in business sentiment, with 64.5% of survey respondents offering negative comments—up from 58% in April. The commentary reflects a growing sense of pessimism as manufacturers grapple with falling demand, weak forward orders, and subdued consumer spending. Rising input costs, ongoing economic uncertainty, and stalled investment plans are compounding pressures.

BNZ’s Senior Economist Doug Steel said that “the New Zealand economy can claw its way forward over the course of 2025, but the PMI is yet another indicator that suggests an increased risk that the bounce in GDP reported for Q4, 2024 and Q1, 2025 could come to a grinding halt”.

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.