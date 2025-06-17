BoJ maintains policy, expects gradual rebound in inflation after near term weakness

BoJ kept its short-term interest rate unchanged at 0.5% in a unanimous decision today, while sticking with its current bond tapering program through March 2026. Looking further out, the central bank introduced a new bond purchase schedule for fiscal 2026, planning to reduce monthly purchases by JPY 200B each quarter, bringing the total to JPY 2T per month by March 2027.

In its statement, the BoJ downgraded its growth outlook, noting that Japan’s economy is “likely to moderate” in the near term as overseas economies slow and domestic corporate profits weaken. While accommodative financial conditions should provide some support, the central bank only expects a modest recovery later as global growth returns.

On inflation, the impact from food and import price increases is “expected to wane”, while underlying CPI is likely to remain “sluggish” due to a slowing economy. However, the bank anticipates that inflation will gradually pick up over time, supported by rising medium- to long-term inflation expectations and a growing “sense of labor shortage” as the economy recovers.

BoJ also acknowledged “extremely uncertain” outlook around the global trade and policy environment, warning of spillovers to Japan’s financial markets and inflation outlook. The statement emphasized the need to closely monitor foreign exchange developments and their broader implications.

Full BoJ statement here.