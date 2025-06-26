Fed’s Daly sticks to fall cut view, says policy in good place

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly reiterated her long-standing view that the central bank could begin easing policy in the fall, telling Bloomberg TV, “My modal outlook has been for some time that we would begin to be able to adjust the rates in the fall, and I haven’t really changed that view.”

She added that current policy is in a “good place,” signaling comfort with Fed’s patient stance. Daly also noted that while the labor market is showing signs of cooling, it has not deteriorated enough to warrant immediate action.