Eurozone CPI rises to 2%, core steady at 2.3% in June

Eurozone headline CPI rose from 1.9% yoy to 2.0% yoy, in line with expectations. Core inflation (ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) held steady at 2.3% yoy.

The largest inflationary driver came from the services sector, where prices rose 3.3% annually, up from 3.2% in May. Food, alcohol, and tobacco also contributed, albeit slightly less than before, with prices up 3.1% compared to 3.2% the previous month.

Non-energy industrial goods inflation softened to 0.5% from 0.6%, while energy prices continued to fall, though at a slower pace, down -2.7% compared to May’s -3.6%.

