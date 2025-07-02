ECB’s Rehn warns of inflation undershoot risk, urges vigilance

Finnish ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn warned that the Eurozone faces renewed risks of inflation falling below the 2% target as global uncertainties intensify. While acknowledging that risks to the outlook exist on both sides, Rehn said the downside appears more pressing. “The risk of staying below target is greater in my view, especially as our projections see price growth under target for 18 months,” he noted.

Rehn pointed to a trio of disinflationary forces — a strong Euro, lower energy prices, and rising tariffs — which he argued are weighing on both inflation and growth. “We need to be mindful of the risk of inflation staying persistently below 2%,” he said.