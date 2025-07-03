US ISM services rebounds to 50.8 in June, implies 0.7% annualized GDP growth

US ISM Services PMI bounced back into expansion territory in June, rising to 50.8 from 49.9 in May, and slightly ahead of expectation of 50.3. While the headline marked a return to growth, it remained below the 12-month average of 52.4.

Looking at some details, new orders jumped to 51.3 from 46.4, suggesting some revival in demand, while business activity improved from 50.0 to a solid 54.2. However, others details of the report were more mixed. The employment component slumped to 47.2 from 50.7y, signaling contraction in service-sector hiring. Prices paid remained elevated at 67.5, marking the seventh straight month above 60.

According to ISM, the June PMI level implies an annualized GDP growth of around 0.7%.

Full US ISM services release here.