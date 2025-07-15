Eurozone industrial production grows 1.7% mom in May, EU up 1.5% mom

Eurozone industrial production jumped 1.7% mom in May, comfortably beating market expectations of 1.1% mom. The strength was broad-based across key sectors, with notable gains in energy (+3.7%), capital goods (+2.7%), and non-durable consumer goods (+8.5%). However, weakness in intermediate goods (-1.7%) and durable consumer goods (-1.9%) tempered the overall picture.

Across the broader EU, industrial production rose 1.5% mom. At the national level, Ireland led the surge with a sharp 12.4% mom rise, followed by Malta (+3.4%) and Germany (+2.2%). On the flip side, industrial activity contracted most in Croatia (-2.9%), Slovakia (-2.8%), and Belgium (-2.7%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.