BoE’s Mann stresses inflation still a challenge, backs policy patience

BoE policymaker Catherine Mann emphasized the importance of keeping monetary policy restrictive in the face of lingering inflation pressures.

Speaking in an interview with Business in Wales Mann said, “wage rates come down” and “inflation come down quite a bit”. But inflation is “still a challenge”, as it’s well above the 2% target.

Mann, who has voted to keep rates on hold at the last two meetings—including one where most colleagues backed a cut—framed inflation as a broad economic burden. “Inflation is a tax on everybody,” she said, adding that it’s crucial to maintain policy discipline until inflation is fully under control.