Tue, Jul 15, 2025 @ 22:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoE’s Mann stresses inflation still a challenge, backs policy patience

BoE’s Mann stresses inflation still a challenge, backs policy patience

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoE policymaker Catherine Mann emphasized the importance of keeping monetary policy restrictive in the face of lingering inflation pressures.

Speaking in an interview with Business in Wales Mann said, “wage rates come down” and “inflation come down quite a bit”. But inflation is “still a challenge”, as it’s well above the 2% target.

Mann, who has voted to keep rates on hold at the last two meetings—including one where most colleagues backed a cut—framed inflation as a broad economic burden. “Inflation is a tax on everybody,” she said, adding that it’s crucial to maintain policy discipline until inflation is fully under control.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.