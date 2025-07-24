Japan’s PMI composite unchanged at 51.5, inflation to ease over the summer

Japan’s Composite PMI was unchanged at 51.5 in July. Services drove growth, rising from 51.7 to 53.5, while Manufacturing slipped into contraction at 48.8, down from 50.1.

S&P Global noted that manufacturers saw weaker output and new orders, weighed down by tariff uncertainty and cautious customer behavior. Confidence weakened across the board, with optimism falling to the second-lowest level since August 2020. Firms responded by slowing hiring to the weakest pace in 18 months.

On the positive side, cost pressures eased, with input inflation at a four-year low—suggesting headline “inflation may ease further over the summer”.

Full Japan PMI flash release here.