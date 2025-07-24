Thu, Jul 24, 2025 @ 05:07 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan's PMI composite unchanged at 51.5, inflation to ease over the summer

Japan’s PMI composite unchanged at 51.5, inflation to ease over the summer

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan’s Composite PMI was unchanged at 51.5 in July. Services drove growth, rising from 51.7 to 53.5, while Manufacturing slipped into contraction at 48.8, down from 50.1.

S&P Global noted that manufacturers saw weaker output and new orders, weighed down by tariff uncertainty and cautious customer behavior. Confidence weakened across the board, with optimism falling to the second-lowest level since August 2020. Firms responded by slowing hiring to the weakest pace in 18 months.

On the positive side, cost pressures eased, with input inflation at a four-year low—suggesting headline “inflation may ease further over the summer”.

Full Japan PMI flash release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.