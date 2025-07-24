RBA’s Bullock flags slower disinflation, sticks with gradual easing bias

RBA Governor Michele Bullock signaled in a speech caution over the inflation outlook, warning that the fall in trimmed mean inflation in Q2 “may not be quite as much as we forecast”. While headline CPI is expected to dip into the lower half of the 2–3% target range, Bullock stressed that temporary cost-of-living relief is playing a role, and underlying pressures may prove more persistent. The RBA still anticipates inflation drifting toward 2.5%, but Bullock emphasized “we are looking for data to support this expectation”.

On the labor market, Bullock dismissed surprise around the recent rise in unemployment to 4.3%, saying the outcome was in line with RBA’s May forecasts. Although the June monthly figure saw a noticeable uptick, vacancy rates remain stable and leading indicators “are not pointing to further significant increases in the unemployment rate in the near term.”

Overall, she reaffirmed that a “measured and gradual” policy approach remains appropriate, especially with global risks—such as the trade war—showing signs of easing. Her remarks suggest the RBA remains on track for further easing, but will move cautiously, with the pace largely dictated by data flow—particularly the upcoming Q2 CPI print.

Full speech of RBA’s Bullock here.