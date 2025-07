UK retail sales rose 0.9% mom in June, a solid rebound from May’s -2.8% mom drop, but shy of expectations for a 1.2% mom increase. On a quarterly basis, sales volumes grew 0.2% qoq in Q2, indicating modest underlying momentum.

Fuel sales jumped 2.8% mom—the strongest monthly gain in over a year—while food store volumes also posted a 0.7% mom rise. Online activity remained robust, with non-store sales volumes climbing 1.7% mom and reaching their highest level since February 2022.

Full UK retail sales release here.