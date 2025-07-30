US ADP jobs grow 75k, ongoing labor market resilience

U.S. private payrolls grew 104k in July, beating expectations of 75k and suggesting continued strength in the labor market. Gains were broad-based, with 31k new jobs in goods-producing industries and 74k in services. Hiring was evenly spread across firm sizes, with both medium and large companies contributing 46k each.
Wage pressures held steady, with pay up 4.4% yoy for job-stayers and 7% for job-changers, unchanged for the fourth consecutive month.
ADP’s Chief Economist Nela Richardson noted the data points to “a healthy economy” as employers grow more confident in consumer resilience.