US ADP jobs grow 75k, ongoing labor market resilience

U.S. private payrolls grew 104k in July, beating expectations of 75k and suggesting continued strength in the labor market. Gains were broad-based, with 31k new jobs in goods-producing industries and 74k in services. Hiring was evenly spread across firm sizes, with both medium and large companies contributing 46k each.

Wage pressures held steady, with pay up 4.4% yoy for job-stayers and 7% for job-changers, unchanged for the fourth consecutive month.

ADP’s Chief Economist Nela Richardson noted the data points to “a healthy economy” as employers grow more confident in consumer resilience.

Full US ADP employment release here.