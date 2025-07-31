Asia data wrap: Japan and Australia outperform but China falters

Asian economies delivered mixed signals as fresh data highlighted strength in Japan and Australia while exposing continued softness in China.

Japan’s industrial production rose 1.7% mom in June, defying forecasts for a -0.7% mom decline. The surge was driven by a 14.8% mom jump in transport equipment excluding autos and strength in electronics, a positive surprise despite ongoing US tariffs. Retail sales also rose 2.0% yoy, slightly beating forecasts of 1.8% yoy.

Australian retail sales posted an impressive 1.2% monthly gain in June, sharply above the 0.4% mom consensus. The ABS attributed the spike to widespread discounting and new product launches.

Meanwhile, China’s July PMIs disappointed. The NBS Manufacturing PMI dipped from 49.7 to 49.3, remaining in contraction for the fourth straight month. The export component showed no signs of recovery, marking 15 months of sub-50 readings at 47.1 Non-Manufacturing PMI also weakened from 50.5 to 50.1, its lowest since November.