UK GDP beats forecasts with 0.3% growth in Q2, as June data delivers strong finish

UK GDP expanded 0.3% qoq in Q2, beating expectations of a 0.1% gain, though slowing sharply from Q1’s robust 0.7% pace. In output terms, growth was supported by a 0.4% qoq rise in services and a solid 1.2% qoq gain in construction, while the production sector contracted by -0.3% qoq. Real GDP per head grew 0.2% qoq over the quarter, underlining modest but broad-based expansion despite headwinds.

Some of the Q2 slowdown was likely due to front-loading in Q1, with activity pulled forward into February and March ahead of April’s stamp duty changes and US tariffs.

June posted a strong 0.4% mom rebound—double consensus, back-to-back declines in April and May. Within the monthly data, services output climbed 0.3% mom, production rose 0.7% mom, and construction gained 0.3% mom.

Full UK quarterly and monthly GDP releases.