Japan’s PMI manufacturing nears expansion at 49.9, but external demand raises sustainability concerns

Japan’s flash PMI data for August showed momentum improving, with the composite index rising slightly from 51.6 to 51.9. Manufacturing posted a surprise recovery, with output climbing back into expansion at 50.5 from 47.6, while the broader PMI Manufacturing rose to 49.9 from 48.9. However, services growth slowed, with the index easing to 52.7 from 53.6.

S&P Global’s Annabel Fiddes noted that the upturn was broad-based, led by a fresh rise in factory production alongside continued service-sector strength. Still, new orders in manufacturing remained weak, raising questions about how sustainable the rebound in factory output will be without stronger demand.

Foreign demand was a drag across both goods and services, leaving the recovery heavily reliant on domestic activity. At the same time, rising input costs squeezed firms’ margins as competitive pressures limited their ability to pass costs on to clients. Selling price inflation slowed to its weakest pace since October, underlining the profitability challenge for Japanese businesses.

