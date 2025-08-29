Tokyo CPI core eases on to 2.5% yoy, but food inflation remains stubborn

Japan’s Tokyo CPI slowed in August as government fuel subsidies pushed down utility bills, but stubborn food inflation kept underlying price pressures elevated. Core CPI excluding fresh food eased to 2.5% yoy from 2.9% yoy, below expectations of 2.6% yoy. Headline CPI also cooled to 2.6% yoy, while the narrower core measure excluding both food and energy edged down to 3.0% yoy from 3.1% yoy.

Food inflation, however, remained sticky. Prices of rice, coffee beans and other groceries kept food CPI ex-fresh food at 7.4% yoy, unchanged from the previous month, highlighting persistent pressure on household budgets.

On the activity side, July industrial production dropped -1.6% mom, worse than forecasts of -1.0% mom, dragged down by a -6.7% mom slump in auto output. Manufacturers expect a rebound of 2.8% mom in August before a modest -0.3% mom dip in September.

Retail sales disappointed, rising only 0.3% yoy against expectations of 1.8% yoy. The labor market was a bright spot, with unemployment falling to from 2.5% to 2.3%, the lowest since December 2019.