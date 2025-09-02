ECB’s Schnabel sees no need for more easing, eyes higher inflation risks

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel pushed back against further monetary easing, telling Reuters that policy maybe already “mildly accommodative” and that she sees no case for another rate cut at present. She noted that the economy has held up better than expected, underpinned by robust domestic demand and bolstered by a “significant fiscal impulse” from Germany’s investment plans in infrastructure and defense.

Schnabel also argued that global tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are likely “on net inflationary”, even without EU retaliation. “If you have an increase in input prices globally due to tariffs, and these propagate through global production networks, this will increase inflationary pressures everywhere,” she said.

Schnabel also dismissed concerns that a stronger Euro might weigh heavily on price dynamics. She said currency appreciation tied to improving Eurozone growth prospects would have a more limited pass-through, adding, “I am less concerned about exchange rate developments.” She stressed that she sees little chance of inflation expectations de-anchoring to the downside after years of price overshoots.

Looking forward, Schnabel warned that a more fragmented world with tighter supply chains, higher fiscal spending, and aging populations is structurally inflationary. In such an environment, she argued, “central banks around the world start to hike interest rates again may come earlier than many people currently think.”