Wed, Sep 10, 2025 @ 13:03 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsU.S. PPI falls -0.1% mom in August, annual rate cools to 2.6%...

U.S. PPI falls -0.1% mom in August, annual rate cools to 2.6% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in August, with PPI slipping -0.1% mom versus expectations of a 0.3% mom gain. The decline was driven by a -0.2% mom drop in final demand services, while goods prices edged higher by 0.1% mom.

On a year-over-year basis, PPI slowed sharply to 2.6% yoy from yoy 3.3% in July, undershooting forecasts of 3.3% yoy and signaling easing price pressures at the factory gate. The slowdown will be welcomed by markets seeking evidence that inflationary pressures are moderating.

However, underlying measures stayed firmer. Core PPI, excluding food, energy, and trade services, rose 0.3% mom, a fourth straight month of increase, leaving the annual rate at 2.8% yoy — the fastest since March.

Full US PPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.