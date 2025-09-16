Tue, Sep 16, 2025 @ 11:08 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK job losses continue, pay growth still strong

UK job losses continue, pay growth still strong

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK labor market data for August showed further signs of strain, with payrolled employment falling by -8k on the month, extending a steady decline since the peak in Q3 2024. Claimant count rose by 17.4k, less than expected 20.3k. Median monthly pay rose 6.6% yoy, up from July’s 6.0%, underlining persistent wage pressures.

In the three months to July, unemployment rate held steady at 4.7%, in line with forecasts. Average earnings excluding bonuses eased slightly from 5.0% to 4.8%, while including bonuses ticked higher from 4.6% to 4.7%. Overall, the figures show employment losses are continuing, but wage growth remains firm enough to keep the BoE cautious on policy.

Full UK labor market data here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.