UK job losses continue, pay growth still strong

UK labor market data for August showed further signs of strain, with payrolled employment falling by -8k on the month, extending a steady decline since the peak in Q3 2024. Claimant count rose by 17.4k, less than expected 20.3k. Median monthly pay rose 6.6% yoy, up from July’s 6.0%, underlining persistent wage pressures.

In the three months to July, unemployment rate held steady at 4.7%, in line with forecasts. Average earnings excluding bonuses eased slightly from 5.0% to 4.8%, while including bonuses ticked higher from 4.6% to 4.7%. Overall, the figures show employment losses are continuing, but wage growth remains firm enough to keep the BoE cautious on policy.

