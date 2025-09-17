Wed, Sep 17, 2025 @ 15:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoC cuts to 2.50%, warns trade shocks still a drag

BoC cuts to 2.50%, warns trade shocks still a drag

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

The BoC lowered its overnight rate by 25bps to 2.50% at today’s meeting, in line with widespread expectations. The move underscores the central bank’s effort to provide additional support as Canada’s economy struggles with weaker growth and softer inflation risks.

In its statement, the Governing Council said a “weaker economy and less upside risk to inflation” justified the cut, helping to better balance risks. The Bank highlighted that shifts in global trade continue to “add costs” even as they “weigh on economic activity.”

Looking ahead, policymakers said they will be closely monitoring how U.S. tariffs and evolving trade relationships affect exports, investment, employment, and household spending. They also flagged the risk that supply chain reconfiguration could pass higher costs onto consumers, stressing that inflation expectations remain a key guide for future decisions.

Full BoC statement here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.