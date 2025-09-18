BoE holds at 4.00%, two doves dissent

BoE left its Bank Rate unchanged at 4.00% today, in line with expectations. The decision came with a slight dovish tilt, as two members of the Monetary Policy Committee—Swati Dhingra and Alan Taylor—voted for an immediate 25bps cut. The MPC also voted by 7–2 to continue reducing the stock of UK government bonds held for monetary policy purposes by GBP70 billion over the next 12 months, taking the total down to GBP488 billion.

Policymakers reiterated that a “gradual and careful” approach remains appropriate, with the timing of further easing dependent on the extent of disinflation. The statement stressed that policy is not on a pre-set course and will respond flexibly to new data.

On inflation, the Bank acknowledged progress but kept risks in focus. CPI was steady at 3.8% in August and is expected to edge slightly higher in September before trending back toward the 2% target. Wage growth has slowed from its peak and is expected to decelerate further, while services inflation has held broadly flat. Still, the BoE cautioned that medium-term upside risks remain “prominent.”, particularly if the temporary uptick in CPI feeds into wages and price-setting.

Full BoE statement here.