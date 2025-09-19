Japan core CPI Slows to 2.7%, lowest since late 2024

Japan’s consumer inflation eased notably in August, with both headline CPI and core CPI (excluding fresh food) falling to 2.7% yoy from 3.1% in July, the lowest since November 2024. Despite the slowdown, inflation has remained above the BoJ’s 2% target for over three years.

Core-core CPI, which strips out both fresh food and energy and is seen as a key gauge of underlying price dynamics, ticked down to 3.3% yoy from 3.4%. The moderation suggests a gradual cooling in inflationary pressures, though price growth remains elevated relative to historical norms.

Food prices continued to drive the cost-of-living squeeze, with processed food up 8.0% yoy, though slower than July’s 8.3%. Rice inflation also eased to 69.7% yoy from an eye-watering 90.7%. Energy prices provided some relief, falling -3.3% yoy after a -0.3% drop in July.