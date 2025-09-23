Tue, Sep 23, 2025 @ 07:35 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsAustralia PMI composite hits three-month low at 52.1, confidence slumps

Australia PMI composite hits three-month low at 52.1, confidence slumps

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia’s private sector momentum slowed sharply in September, with PMI Composite falling from 55.5 to 52.1, its lowest in three months. Manufacturing eased from 53.0 to 51.6, while services slipped more heavily from 55.8 to 52.0, signaling a broad moderation in activity.

S&P Global’s Jingyi Pan noted that new business growth weakened after two strong months, with manufacturing orders slipping back into contraction as U.S. tariffs began to weigh. Export orders also faltered, while overall business confidence dropped to its lowest in a year, hinting at a softer growth outlook into Q4.

The survey did show resilience in employment, with job creation little changed from August. However, selling price inflation remained “at a level that was above the long-run average”, and a steep rise in manufacturing cost inflation underscored margin pressures for goods producers.

Full Australia PMI flash release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.