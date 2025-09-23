Eurozone PMI composite at 16-month high of 51.2, Germany lifts while France drags

Eurozone flash PMIs for September showed a mixed picture, with manufacturing slipping back into contraction while services drove growth. The manufacturing index fell from 50.7 to 49.5, but services rose from 50.5 to 51.4, a 9-month high, lifting the Composite PMI from 51.0to 51.2 — its strongest in 16 months.

Hamburg Commercial Bank’s Cyrus de la Rubia said the bloc is “still on a growth path,” though far from gaining “any real momentum”. Germany’s recovery stood out, with manufacturing falling from 59.8 to 48.5 but services jumping to 52.5, pushing its Composite PMI from 50.5 to 52.4 (a 16-month high). France lagged, with both manufacturing and services sliding back below 50, leaving its composite at 48.4, down from 49.8 and a 5-month low.

De la Rubia cautioned that French political uncertainty had disrupted production plans, while order books in both Germany and France showed significant declines. Hiring has now “come to a halt” across the bloc, with sluggish job creation in services and sharper losses in manufacturing. Confidence in rising output has dipped.

On the inflation side, cost pressures in services have “eased slightly” but remain unusually high, while selling prices “cooled more noticeably”. That combination could give the ECB reason to consider whether a rate cut before year-end is back on the table.

Full Eurozone PMI Flash release here.