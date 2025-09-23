Thu, Sep 25, 2025 @ 20:52 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK PMI composite falls to 51, raises pressure on BoE to turn...

UK PMI composite falls to 51, raises pressure on BoE to turn dovish

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK business activity weakened sharply in September, with the flash composite PMI dropping from 53.5 to 51.0, a 4-month low. Manufacturing fell further into contraction from 47.0 to 46.2. Services slipped from 54.2 to 51.9, pointing to a broad loss of momentum across sectors.

S&P Global’s Chris Williamson described the report as a “litany of worrying news,” citing slumping overseas trade, worsening confidence, and steep job losses. The survey signalled around 50,000 job cuts over the past three months, underscoring that the economy is “almost stalling.”

The only bright spot was softer price pressures, with firms reporting one of the smallest increases in goods and services prices since the pandemic. For the BoE, the combination of weakening growth, easing inflation, and rising unemployment may shift the debate back toward a “more dovish stance” in the months ahead.

Full UK PMI flash release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.