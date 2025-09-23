UK PMI composite falls to 51, raises pressure on BoE to turn dovish

UK business activity weakened sharply in September, with the flash composite PMI dropping from 53.5 to 51.0, a 4-month low. Manufacturing fell further into contraction from 47.0 to 46.2. Services slipped from 54.2 to 51.9, pointing to a broad loss of momentum across sectors.

S&P Global’s Chris Williamson described the report as a “litany of worrying news,” citing slumping overseas trade, worsening confidence, and steep job losses. The survey signalled around 50,000 job cuts over the past three months, underscoring that the economy is “almost stalling.”

The only bright spot was softer price pressures, with firms reporting one of the smallest increases in goods and services prices since the pandemic. For the BoE, the combination of weakening growth, easing inflation, and rising unemployment may shift the debate back toward a “more dovish stance” in the months ahead.

Full UK PMI flash release here.