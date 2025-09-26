Fri, Sep 26, 2025 @ 16:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsCanada GDP rebounds 0.2% mom in July, first gain in four months

Canada GDP rebounds 0.2% mom in July, first gain in four months

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Canada’s GDP expanded 0.2% mom in July, beating expectations of 0.1% and marking the first increase in four months. The rebound was driven primarily by goods-producing industries, which rose 0.6% mom after three straight months of contraction, with every sector in the grouping recording gains.

Services output was more subdued, rising just 0.1% mom as wholesale trade and real estate contributed modestly while retail trade slipped. In total, only 11 of 20 industrial sectors posted growth.

Looking ahead, advance estimates suggest GDP was flat in August, with gains in wholesale and retail offset by declines in resource extraction, manufacturing, and transport.

Full Canada GDP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.