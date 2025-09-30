Swiss KOF barometer rises to 98.0, outlook still subdued

Switzerland’s KOF Economic Barometer rose to 98.0 in September from 96.2, beating expectations of 97.3. The improvement marks a rebound after last month’s dip, though the indicator still lingers below its long-term average, underscoring a “subdued” outlook.

According to KOF, the uptick was driven by stronger signals from manufacturing as well as financial and insurance services. These production-side sectors showed notable improvement, suggesting some resilience in key parts of the economy.

However, demand-side indicators were less encouraging. Foreign demand weakened, while the outlook for private consumption remained unchanged.

Full Swiss KOF release here.