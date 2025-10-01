Wed, Oct 01, 2025 @ 12:02 GMT
Eurozone inflation ticks higher to 2.2%, core steady 2.3%

Eurozone headline inflation edged up in September, with CPI rising to 2.2% yoy from 2.0% yoy in August, in line with expectations. Core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 2.3% yoy, suggesting underlying price pressures remain sticky even as the energy drag eases.

By component, services posted the highest annual inflation at 3.2%, slightly higher than August’s 3.1%. Food, alcohol and tobacco slowed to 3.0% from 3.2%. Non-energy industrial goods were unchanged at 0.8%. Energy prices continued to decline, though the contraction moderated to -0.4% from -2.0%.

Full Eurozone CPI flash release here.

