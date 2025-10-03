Eurozone PMI signals 0.4% Q3 GDP growth, backs ECB hold

Eurozone services activity strengthened in September, with PMI Services finalized at 51.3, up from 50.5 in August and marking an eight-month high. Composite PMI also edged higher to 51.2, the best in 16 months.

Country breakdowns in Composite highlighted broad-based improvement. Spain led with a 53.8 reading, while Germany and Ireland both came in at 52.0, representing multi-month highs. Italy held at 51.7, while France lagged with a decline to 48.1, its weakest in five months.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, noted that business activity “picked up more strongly” in September, and that the rebound was “broad-based geographically.” The uptick in new business suggests expansion could continue into October, though backlogs have yet to recover.

Crucially, price pressures eased but remained slightly above average. De la Rubia said the data support policymakers who resist further cuts, as inflation in services is still sticky. With the composite PMI holding in expansionary territory throughout Q3, HCOB’s nowcast points to quarterly GDP growth of around 0.4%.

Full Eurozone PMI services final release here.