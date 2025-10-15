Wed, Oct 15, 2025 @ 13:09 GMT
Eurozone industrial output drops -1.2% in August, Germany down -5.2%

Eurozone industrial production fell -1.2% mom in August, a smaller decline than the expected -1.8%. The data from Eurostat showed broad-based declines across key sectors, with capital goods output down -2.2%, durable consumer goods down -1.6%, energy production falling -0.6%, and intermediate goods slipping -0.2%. Only non-durable consumer goods managed a slight gain of 0.1%,.

Across the European Union as a whole, industrial output fell -1.0% mom. The regional breakdown showed significant divergence among member states: Germany, the bloc’s industrial powerhouse, suffered a sharp -5.2% decline, followed by Greece (-4.5%) and Austria (-3.1%), reflecting ongoing weakness in Europe’s core. Meanwhile, Ireland (+9.8%), Luxembourg (+4.8%), and Sweden (+3.6%) recorded the strongest gains.

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

