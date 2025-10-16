Eurozone trade surplus narrows, as exports to the US down -22.2% yoy

The Eurozone recorded a EUR 1.0B surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world, down from EUR 3.0B a year earlier. Exports fell -4.7% yoy to EUR 205.9B, while imports declined -3.8% yoy to EUR 204.9B.

At the broader EU level, the picture was even weaker. The EU recorded a EUR- 5.8B deficit in August, widening from EUR -2.4B in the same month last year, as exports dropped -6.7% yoy and imports fell -4.9% yoy.

Looking at bilateral flows, EU’s exports to the US plunged -22.2% yoy, while imports from the U.S. dipped just -1.9% yoy, reducing the EU’s trade surplus to EUR 6.5B from EUR 15.3B a year earlier.

Trade with China also weakened, with exports down -11.3% yoy and imports falling -7.1% yoy, though the EUR -28.8B deficit narrowed slightly.

In contrast, trade with the UK remained relatively resilient—exports edged only -1.2% yoy lower, while imports dropped -8.5% yoy, leaving the EU’s surplus with the UK relatively steady at EUR 13.4B.

Full Eurozone trade balance release here.