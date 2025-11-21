Fri, Nov 21, 2025 @ 14:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK PMI drops to 50.5; Sluggish growth and softer prices bolster December...

UK PMI drops to 50.5; Sluggish growth and softer prices bolster December BoE cuts

Action Forex
By Action Forex

UK flash PMIs for November delivered a broadly downbeat signal on the economic outlook. Manufacturing managed to edge back into expansion territory, rising from 49.7 to 50.2 — its highest level in 14 months. But that improvement was overshadowed by a sharp drop in services activity, with PMI Services sliding from 52.3 to 50.5, a seven-month low. As a result, Composite PMI fell notably from 52.2 to 50.5.

According to Chris Williamson of S&P Global Market Intelligence, the latest readings point to an economy that has “stalled,” with job losses accelerating and business confidence deteriorating sharply. The PMI readings are broadly consistent with zero GDP growth for November and only around 0.1% growth so far in Q4.

While part of the slowdown is being blamed on paused spending decisions ahead of the Autumn Budget, weakening confidence suggests the hesitation may “turn into a downturn” if households and firms brace for new “demand-dampening measures” .

The inflation outlook also softened meaningfully. Selling price inflation dropped to its lowest in almost five years, with goods prices falling at the fastest rate since 2016 and service-sector pricing power weakening.

Taken together, the PMI data reinforce expectations that the BoE would cut rates in December, especially if next week’s Budget reinforces the pessimistic tone.

Full UK PMI flash release here.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.