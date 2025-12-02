Eurozone CPI edges higher to 2.2% in November; services rise to 3.5%

Eurozone headline inflation ticked up slightly in November, rising to 2.2% yoy from 2.1% and coming in just above expectations of 2.1%. Core CPI (ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) held unchanged at 2.4%, matching forecasts.

Looking at the details, services were the main driver of inflation, climbing to 3.5% from 3.4%. Food, alcohol and tobacco inflation stayed steady at 2.5%. Non-energy industrial goods were unchanged at 0.6%, and energy inflation remained negative at –0.5% but improved from –0.9%.

Labor-market data painted a slightly softer picture. Eurozone unemployment rose to 6.4% in October from 6.3%, missing expectations of 6.3%.

Full Eurozone CPI flash and unemployment release.