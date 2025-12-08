Eurozone Sentix confidence edges higher to -6.2 but recovery still elusive

Mon, Dec 08, 2025 @ 19:49 GMT
Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence improved slightly in December, rising from -7.4 to -6.2, a touch better than expectations of -6.3. Both components strengthened, with Current Situation Index climbing from -17.5 to -16.5 and Expectations rising from 3.3 to 4.8. The figures reinforce a theme that has persisted through the past quarter: sentiment is no longer deteriorating, but neither is it showing convincing signs of a rebound.

Sentix noted that the Eurozone economy is “at best” stabilizing, even as global momentum improves across most other major regions. That divergence reflects the bloc’s inability to translate external tailwinds into domestic gains, with survey participants continuing to flag sluggish internal dynamics and weak demand conditions.

Germany remains the key drag heading into year-end. According to Sentix, recessionary forces in the Eurozone’s largest economy are still “having an impact,” and those pressures are filtering through to the wider region. Until German activity finds a firmer footing, the broader recovery narrative will remain tentative at best.

